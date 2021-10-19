RSS, affiliates to review National Education Policy implementation at two-day meet

By Pragya Kaushika The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is set to brainstorm over the status of implementation of National Education Policy- 2020 and review the education framework-specific tasks delegated to its affiliates working in the sector.

"The two-day meet starting from today in the national capital will be attended by Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan," sources in the RSS stated. From Sangh, senior functionary Suresh Soni is expected to participate in the meeting. The meet 'Shiksha Samuh Samanvay Baithak' will also be attended by key functionaries of affiliates including Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Vidya Bharati, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal and Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh.

The meet, an annual feature to deliberate education-related policies, issues and suggestions in the nation, will see the attendance of 'Sangathan Mantris' and other senior functionaries from six of its affiliates. These senior functionaries will also check on the status of the implementation of the NEP and the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak on its execution across the country, sources added.

"RSS and its affiliates work on several fronts and sectors and education is one of them. So the opinions and suggestions coming from people working in the organisation are shared with the government's departments and ministries working in the field," explained a senior RSS functionary. Sources informed that the focus is going to be on the implementation of NEP-2020.

"The British introduced education system needs to be changed. Our nation needs to reach out to its roots and implement its traditional system of education," stated the source. On July 29, 2020, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, making way for large scale, transformational reforms in both school and higher education sectors.

It is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the decades-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986. The implementation of NEP is being carried out in a phased manner. (ANI)

