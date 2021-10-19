Left Menu

Uttarakhand rains: Swollen Chalthi river washes away under-construction bridge

In Rain-battered Uttarakhand, an under-construction bridge over the Chalthi River in Champawat got washed away due to a rise in water level.

ANI | Champawat (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-10-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 11:10 IST
Visual of the raging Chalthi River in Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Rain-battered Uttarakhand, an under-construction bridge over the Chalthi River in Champawat got washed away due to a rise in water level. National forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state and heavy rainfall has been predicted for the next few days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state. Dhami on Monday took a detailed review of the situation. The Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district has been completely blocked due to debris at seven places following incessant rains over the last 48 hours, the district administration said on Tuesday.

As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Char Dham Yatra has been halted, and passengers en route to Badrinath Temple were stopped in safe places. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

