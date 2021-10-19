Left Menu

Kerala rains: IMD issues alerts for Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam Kollam for tomorrow

The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, sounded an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and other districts for October 20 in rain-battered Kerala.

Changanassery Road waterlogged following heavy rainfall in Kottayam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, sounded an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and other districts for October 20 in rain-battered Kerala. Other districts that have been issued with an orange alert include Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts.

A yellow alert has been sounded in Kasargod, Alapuzha and Kollam district for October 20. Meanwhile, predicting the weather conditions, the weather forecasting agency issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on October 21 while Kannur and Kasargod districts will remain on yellow alert on Tuesday.

This comes amid incessant rainfall in the state over the past few days. Meanwhile, dam authorities in Kerala are taking cognizance of the situation arising out of the torrential rainfall. Shutters of several dams have been opened to prevent them from overflowing.

According to official estimates, heavy rains in the state have claimed the lives of 27 people. Of these, 14 deaths were reported in Kottayam district, 10 in Idukki district, and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

