World top LNG exporter Qatar forms ministry of environment and climate change

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 19-10-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 14:29 IST
Qatar, the world's top exporter of liquefied natural gas, has created a new ministry for the environment and climate change under a government reshuffle announced on Tuesday by the emir of the Gulf state.

The decision comes as the UN climate change conference is due to convene in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of the month.

