10 missing after boat capsizes in Ghaghara river near UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

A boat carrying several people capsized in the Ghaghara river near Mirzapur village of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.

A local police official who witnessed the incident said, "10 people went missing after a boat capsized in Ghaghara river. Officers were present on the spot. Divers are searching for missing persons."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

