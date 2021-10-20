Left Menu

Crack appears in Balason river bridge in West Bengal's Siliguri after heavy rains

A crack has been found on a bridge over Balason river in Siliguri on Wednesday due to heavy rains.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:39 IST
Visuals from Balason bridge in Siliguri (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A crack has been found on a bridge over Balason river in Siliguri on Wednesday due to heavy rains. "Due to heavy rains from yesterday, there has been a crack at a portion of a bridge on NH-31 on river Balason. The crack has been found early morning. Siliguri Metropolitan Police suspended the movement of loaded vehicles. Only two-wheelers and pedestrians have been allowed. No casualties have been reported till now. Restoration work has been started. Landslides occurred in various places in the hills," Gourav Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Siliguri told ANI.

The traffic is being diverted through Noukhaghat More for now. Due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, landslides occurred on NH 55 at Mahanadi (Kurseong to Sukna). However, Rohini Road and Pankabari road has been opened for traffic.

Landslides also occurred between Pokhriabong to Sukhia Pokri as well as Ghoom to Bijanbari Roads. Darjeeling district administration said the route will be cleared soon. One small bridge has collapsed in Maneybhanjyang to Rimbick road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

