Dental records confirm human remains found at Florida wilderness park those of Brian Laundrie - FBI
Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 03:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 03:26 IST
Dental records conducted on human remains found in a Florida wilderness park have identified them as belonging to Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of murdered woman Gabby Petito, the FBI said on Thursday.
