Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra shifted to govt hospital due to suspected dengue

Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, has been shifted to a government hospital after suspected dengue symptoms, a senior jail official informed on Sunday.

ANI | Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-10-2021 08:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 08:05 IST
Ashish Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, has been shifted to a government hospital after suspected dengue symptoms, a senior jail official informed on Sunday. "Main accused Ashish Mishra, who is currently lodged in district jail has been shifted to a government hospital due to suspected dengue," a senior jail official said.

He further informed that the accused's blood sample has been also sent for the confirmation of dengue infection. Earlier on Saturday, a SWAT team of the Uttar Pradesh Crime Branch arrested three more persons in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case taking the total number of arrests to 13.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

