Left Menu

PM Modi leaves for Siddharthnagar, Varanasi; to launch health scheme, inaugurate medical colleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar and Varanasi to launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana and to inaugurate medical colleges in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 09:01 IST
PM Modi leaves for Siddharthnagar, Varanasi; to launch health scheme, inaugurate medical colleges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar and Varanasi to launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana and to inaugurate medical colleges in the state. "Leaving for Siddharthnagar and Varanasi. Today, India's largest scheme to scale-up health infrastructure will be launched. Various medical colleges along with key development works will be inaugurated," tweeted PM Modi.

At around 10.30 am in Siddharthnagar, Prime Minister will inaugurate nine medical colleges in the state and at 1.15 pm he will launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana in Varanasi. As per an official statement, he will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5200 crore for Varanasi.

"Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) will be one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It will be in addition to the National Health Mission," said PMO. It further said that the objective of PMASBY is to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. It will provide support for 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 High Focus States. Further, 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres will be established in all the States.

Critical care services will be available in all the districts of the country with more than 5 lakh population, through Exclusive Critical Care Hospital Blocks, while the remaining districts will be covered through referral services. People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the Public Healthcare system through a network of laboratories across the country. Integrated Public Health Labs will be set up in all the districts.

Nine medical colleges to be inaugurated are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. 8 Medical Colleges have been sanctioned under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals" and 1 Medical College at Jaunpur has been made functional by the State Government through its own resources. UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also be present during the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021