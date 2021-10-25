'My family, dead mother being targeted': NCB's Sameer Wankhede tells court

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede told a special court in Mumbai on Monday that he and his family were being targeted and is ready for a probe into allegations against him. "My family including my sister and deceased mother are being targeted," the NCB zonal director told the court.

Wankhede was appearing before special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court in connection with the probe of the drugs-on-the-cruise case today. Two affidavits have been filed in the case -- one by NCB and another by Wankhede. Wankhede and Maharastra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik are at loggerheads over the investigation of the drugs-on-cruise in Mumbai.

Malik has shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally.

"I have come to know about a fresh tweet by Nawab Malik about my birth certificate. This is an ugly attempt to bring in all the things which are not connected to all this. My mother was a Muslim so does he want to bring my dead mother in all this? To verify my caste and background, anyone can go to my native place and verify my lineage from my great grandfather. But he should not spread this filth like this. I will fight all this legally and don't want to comment much on it outside court," Wankhede told ANI. Earlier, the Maharashtra minister had put an allegation of extortion on Wankhede while challenging the NCB official that he will lose his job within a year.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

