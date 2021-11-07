Seized vehicles gutted in fire in Gujarat police station premises

Left Menu

Some 40 seized vehicles parked within the premises of a police station in Gujarats Kheda district were gutted in a massive fire, an official said on Sunday.The blaze may have been started by firecrackers and was aided by four to five barrels of chemicals seized in an oil theft case, leaving 30 to 40 vehicles, including 25 four-wheelers, three autorickshaws and some two-wheelers fully burnt, said Ahmedabad Range Inspector General of Police V Chandrashekhar.The incident occurred at around 11 pm on Friday.

PTI | Nadiad | Updated: 07-11-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 14:27 IST
Some 40 seized vehicles parked within the premises of a police station in Gujarat's Kheda district were gutted in a massive fire, an official said on Sunday.

The blaze may have been started by firecrackers and was aided by four to five barrels of chemicals seized in an oil theft case, leaving 30 to 40 vehicles, including 25 four-wheelers, three autorickshaws and some two-wheelers fully burnt, said Ahmedabad Range Inspector General of Police V Chandrashekhar.

''The incident occurred at around 11 pm on Friday. Preliminary findings suggest the blaze was caused by firecrackers, and four to five chemical barrels aided it. The exact number of vehicles damaged is being determined,'' he added.

A probe has begun under a forensic team to determine the cause of the fire, which took almost two hours to bring under control after seven fire tenders were deployed, a Kheda town police station official said.

