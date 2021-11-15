Karnataka: Two die after car falls into Uttara Kannada's Ammaji lake

Two people died after a car plunged into Ammaji lake near Mundagod in Uttara Kannada early on Monday morning.

The bodies have been recovered, Uttara Kannada Police said.

The victims have been identified as Raju Verghese and Blessi, the police informed. (ANI)

