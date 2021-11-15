Norway reports bird flu on farm, OIE says

Norway reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

The outbreak in the Rogaland region killed 221 poultry birds, with the rest of the flock of 7,000 birds slaughtered, the OIE said, citing a report from the Norwegian authorities.

