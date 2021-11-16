Left Menu

West Bengal schools, colleges reopen for offline classes after 20 months

Schools, colleges and universities in West Bengal reopened on Tuesday after a gap of 20 months, as the COVID-19 situation across the state improved significantly.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-11-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 11:38 IST
West Bengal schools, colleges reopen for offline classes after 20 months
A visual from Maharishi Vidya Mandir School, Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Schools, colleges and universities in West Bengal reopened on Tuesday after a gap of 20 months, as the COVID-19 situation across the state improved significantly. The offline classes from class 9 to 12 resumed in West Bengal from today with COVID-19 measures.

Speaking to ANI, Susmita Chakraborty, Principal of Maharishi Vidya Mandir School, Kolkata said that we are following all the COVID-19 protocols in the school. "Thermal checking is being done. We have placed hand sanitisers in the school. Only 1 student is allowed per bench and classes have been divided into 2 batches- 4 periods each," said Susmita Chakraborty.

The students at Siliguri Boys High School were welcomed with chocolates. The temperature of students was checked and their hands were sanitised at the entrance of the school. Utpal Dutta, Headmaster of Siliguri Boys High School said that he is very happy to see children back at school and appreciated the decision taken by the state government.

"I am extremely happy to see the children back. We had been waiting for them. We are really appreciating this decision taken by the state govt. We will try our best to keep the environment healthy- both education wise and health-wise," said Utpal Dutta. The students expressed their excitement and happiness on returning to school after a long gap.

A class 10 student from Maharishi Vidya Mandir School said, "For a long time we were having online classes. So we are very happy to come back to school. We are again going to enjoy long back days which we have been missing for so long more than 2 years. The school has made very good arrangements for our safety. At the entrance of the school, our temperature was checked." Another student from the same school said that she is very happy and excited to see her friends after a long time.

"We are very happy that we are back to school. After a long time, we are with our friends. We are also maintaining social distancing. Only 1 student is allowed per bench and we are sitting in a zigzag manner. Our exams are very near so we have to maintain proper care," she added. Schools were shut down in March 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the country and reopened briefly in mid-February in 2021 before they were shut again due to the West Bengal assembly elections and the second wave of the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
2
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021