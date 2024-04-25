UK maritime agency reports incident in sea southwest of Yemen's Aden

Britain's maritime agency and the security firm Ambrey have received reports of an incident on Thursday around 15 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port of Aden, advisory notes said.

The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) advised ships to proceed with caution and report any incident. Yemeni Houthi militants have been attacking ships in the Red Sea since November in what they say is a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The Houthis said on Wednesday that they had carried out three military operations in the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)