Elephant found dead in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 17-11-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 10:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A full-grown elephant was found dead in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday morning, forest officials said.

The elephant's body was found in a paddy field in Mogolkota Rava Bustee in the Banarhat area of the district, they said.

It is suspected that the elephant died of electrocution, they added.

The exact cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem, forest officials said.

The incident triggered tension in the area with a large number of people gathering to see the dead elephant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

