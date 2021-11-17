Left Menu

2 CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in J-K's Palhalan now 'out of danger'

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel, who were injured in a grenade attack in the Palhalan area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, are 'out of danger'. A senior CRPF officer on condition of anonymity told ANI, "The two CRPF personnel who were injured in a grenade attack that took place in the Palhalan area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, are out of danger."

Two CRPF jawans and one civilian were injured as terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the Palhalan area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Wednesday. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists had lobbed the grenade at a CRPF naka party. Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

