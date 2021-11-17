2 CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in J-K's Palhalan now 'out of danger'
Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel, who were injured in a grenade attack in the Palhalan area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, are 'out of danger'.
- Country:
- India
Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel, who were injured in a grenade attack in the Palhalan area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, are 'out of danger'. A senior CRPF officer on condition of anonymity told ANI, "The two CRPF personnel who were injured in a grenade attack that took place in the Palhalan area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, are out of danger."
Two CRPF jawans and one civilian were injured as terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the Palhalan area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Wednesday. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists had lobbed the grenade at a CRPF naka party. Further probe is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits J-K's Hanley
Awareness camp on mental health organized in J-K's Srinagar
Man arrested in J-K's Poonch for links with terrorists from Pakistan
Your capability, strength ensure peace and security for country: PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers in J-K's Nowshera sector.
I want to spend Diwali with family members; so I join you on festival: PM Narendra Modi to soldiers in J-K's Nowshera sector.