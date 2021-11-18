India's Transition from Fossil-fuel to Green-energy on Track: Hardeep Singh Puri

The transition has to be a win-win for all, says Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dubai, United Arab Emirates (NewsVoir) India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs, Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri yesterday said that India is on track with its transition from a fossil-fuel-based to a green economy Interacting with media in the India Pavilion at EXPO2020, the minister said, "What is happening in India is truly remarkable. In the coming decades, the transition from a fossil-fuel-based economy to a green economy will come from within the existing structure and the oil companies will facilitate that." Mr. Puri also inaugurated the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas section of the India pavilion at EXPO2020 and invited the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and others to invest and participate in this transition. The minister said that the country's strategic relationship with the UAE is very important, adding that the real growth will now come from India. "If there is opportunity in the world, it is in India. We are extending an open invitation to everyone operating in the oil and gas sector to come to India. The transition from fossil fuel to green energy has to be organized in a way that, it is a win-win for all," he added. The minister said that India is moving ahead with its plans on bio-fuel and green energy, and added that "In 2014 when Mr. Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, only 1% or less than 1% of ethanol blending was taking place." "Today we are already at 8.5% and I am sure that the 2030 target for 20% ethanol blending, which we have now brought forward to 2025, would lead to 20% blended fuel being available at the pump, I think from January 2023," Mr. Puri said. He said that EXPO2020 is a huge opportunity to strengthen the Indo-UAE relationship. "This EXPO is taking place at a very interesting time, India is celebrating 75 years as an independent country. And very soon the UAE, which is a close friend, and a strategic partner will also be celebrating the 50th year of its foundation," said Mr. Puri. To know more about India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit: Website - www.indiaexpo2020.com Facebook - www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020 Instagram - www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020 Twitter - twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09 LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true YouTube - www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured Koo - www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020 To know more about EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit - www.expo2020dubai.com/en. Image 1: Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs inaugurating the Petroleum and Natural Gas section of the India pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai Image 2: Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs addressing the media at India pavilion, EXPO2020 Dubai

