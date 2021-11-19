Left Menu

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Telangana in next 2 days

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Telangana during the next 48 hours, said Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:19 IST
Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Telangana in next 2 days
Dr Nagarathna, Director, Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Telangana during the next 48 hours, said Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad. As per Dr Nagarathna, Director at Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, "Yesterday's depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal and North Tamil Nadu has moved West Southwestwards and crossed the Tamil Nadu Coast near to Chennai and Puducherry and has further moved inwards inland. This is likely to become Well Marked Low-Pressure Area during the next 6 hours."

"At present, this depression is likely to move in the West Northwestwards direction. It is at present located around 50 km East Southeast of Vellore, Tamil Nadu. A trough running from depression up to Odisha across the Andhra Pradesh coast is at about 1.5 km above main sea level." "Under its influence during next 48 hours, heavy rains are likely over districts like Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Suryapet and Khammam in Telangana," she added.

Nagarathna said that light to moderate rainfalls is also likely at various places in districts in the South, East and North-East of the state. "Rainfall is thereafter expected to decrease in Telangana state and during the next 24 hours, Hyderabad city will receive very light to light rains at various places," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021