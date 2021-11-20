Jharkhand man gives triple talaq to wife for bearing girl children; case filed

A case was registered against a man in Jharkhand's Dumka district after he allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife for giving birth to three girls, a police official said on Friday.

In her complaint to the police, the 28-year-old woman, a resident of Bichiya Pahari village, also accused her husband of torturing her mentally and physically.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 which bans the practice of instant triple talaq, the official said.

The complaint was lodged in Shikaripada police station on Thursday.

The woman who was married in 2011 alleged that her husband started torturing her after she gave birth to three girls. The matter is being investigated, the official said.

