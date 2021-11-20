Left Menu

Siddaramaiah asks BJP government in K’taka to repeal two agriculture laws introduced last year

Calling on the ruling BJP in Karnataka to take a cue from the Narendra Modi government, which has decided to repeal the farm laws, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday demanded that the state immediately repeal the APMC Amendment Act and the Karnataka Land Reforms Amendment Act, introduced last year.The state government was also party to the three black laws thrust upon the farmers by the Narendra Modi government, which has now repealed sic the three laws and washed away its sins.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-11-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 22:18 IST
Siddaramaiah asks BJP government in K’taka to repeal two agriculture laws introduced last year
Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Calling on the ruling BJP in Karnataka to take a cue from the Narendra Modi government, which has decided to repeal the farm laws, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday demanded that the state immediately repeal the APMC (Amendment) Act and the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act, introduced last year.

''The state government was also party to the three black laws thrust upon the farmers by the Narendra Modi government, which has now repealed (sic) the three laws and washed away its sins. Now it is the turn of the BJP government in the state,'' he told reporters.

The two laws were introduced last year by the BJP government amid protest by the opposition Congress.

Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition, alleged that the intention behind introducing the APMC Amendment Act was to open the doors to private players to directly approach growers bypassing the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMC).

''If the APMC (Amendment) Act comes into effect, the state government will not have any control over the traders and it cannot monitor their activities. It cannot collect duty, fees and levy. It's like complete surrender,'' the Congress leader said.

According to him, only six per cent farmers are availing the benefit of APMC, while 94 per cent are not using it. He demanded that the state government set up APMCs in various places so that farmers can get the benefit out of it.

Siddaramaiah also charged that the Land Reforms (Amendment) Act was aimed at benefiting land grabbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021