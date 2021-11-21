Left Menu

Students of NIT Karnataka design e-bike for forest department

Students of the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) have designed an exclusive e-bike for the forest department.

ANI | Mangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-11-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 10:39 IST
e-bike desgined for forest department. Image Credit: ANI
Students of the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) have designed an exclusive e-bike for the forest department. "This e-bike was designed keeping in mind the need of the forest department and officials. They are the ones who go deep into the forest, using their own vehicles, protecting the forest," said Dr Pruthviraj U, assistant professor, water resources and ocean engineering, NITK, Surathkal.

He further said, "This mobility drive can be solar-powered and charge walkie-talkies, mobiles or GPS systems and the headlight can be dismantled into a portable torch with inbuilt batteries." "When our professor came up with this idea, we all had to sit together beacause one had to design and we also had to have knowledge about fabrication. Keeping all these in mind, we had built this bike which can be used in forest. We would also like to thank NITK for giving us this opportunity," said Rakshith, a student. (ANI)

