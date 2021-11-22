Left Menu

Yamuna authority to invite bid for film city construction on November 23

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will invite a bid for the construction of a 1,000-acre film city near Jewar Airport on November 23.

Arun Veer Singh, CEO of YEIDA. Image Credit: ANI
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will invite a bid for the construction of a 1,000-acre film city near Jewar Airport on November 23. The total cost of the project is Rs 10,000 crore.

Arun Veer Singh, CEO of YEIDA, said that the Uttar Pradesh government has approved the draft request for proposal (RFP) and request for quote (RFQ) in order to move ahead with the development of the Yamuna Film City. The pre-bid will be done on December 8. The proposed film city is located at Sector 21 on Yamuna Expressway, which is 4 km away from Jewar Airport.

Singh said, "Of the 1,000-acre land, 750 acres will be dedicated to filming activities and 40 acres for film institutions, 100-acre land for hospitality and commercial activities and 120-acres for the amusement park." The first phase of work would start in 2022 and be completed by 2024. The period for the second phase is 2025-27 and the third phase is 2027-29. "After completion of all the three phases, the authority expects about 50,000 new jobs to be created." (ANI)

Also Read: Ganga Mashaal starts journey from Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand

