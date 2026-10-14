Infrastructure facilities in Russia's Balakovo are operating as usual, governor says

​All infrastructure ​facilities ‌in Balakovo in ​Russia's Saratov region ‌are operating as usual, Governor Roman Busargin said on ‌Telegram, after a Ukrainian drone ‌strike killed one person and damaged houses ⁠in ​the ⁠Volga River town earlier on Wednesday.

Balakovo ⁠is home to ​a data center of ⁠Russia's top lender Sberbank, a ⁠nuclear ​power plant and a hydropower station, whose ⁠dam spans the Volga ⁠River, ⁠among other facilities.