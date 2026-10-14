Infrastructure facilities in Russia's Balakovo are operating as usual, governor says
All infrastructure facilities in Balakovo in Russia's Saratov region are operating as usual, Governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram, after a Ukrainian drone strike killed one person and damaged houses in the Volga River town earlier on Wednesday.
Balakovo is home to a data center of Russia's top lender Sberbank, a nuclear power plant and a hydropower station, whose dam spans the Volga River, among other facilities.