Maharashtra govt reduces excise duty on imported liquor by 50 pc

The Maharashtra government has reduced excise duty on imported liquor by 50 per cent. In an official statement, the state government said that this will curb the smuggling of liquor from other states and the supply of spurious liquor.

"The excise duty will be reduced from 300 per cent to 150 per cent of the manufacturing cost. Reducing excise duty will help in curbing smuggling and supply of illicit liquors," it said in the statement. It further said that the state government expects to double its revenue.

The state government earns revenue of about Rs 100 crore from the sale of imported liquor annually. (ANI)

