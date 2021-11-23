Left Menu

Delhi: Minor arrested for rape, murder of woman in Dwarka

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly raping and killing a woman in Delhi's Dwarka, informed the police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:25 IST
Delhi: Minor arrested for rape, murder of woman in Dwarka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly raping and killing a woman in Delhi's Dwarka, informed the police. The police informed that on November 15, Delhi Police got information that the body of a woman was found in the drain near the garbage.

On the investigation, the police had arrested the accused on the charge of murder on November 17. Later, during an interrogation, the accused informed the police that he raped her. Out of fear of getting caught, he strangled her and set her private parts on fire to destroy the evidence. A special team started the investigation. The police sent the victim's photo to different WhatsApp groups. The photo reached the victim's family.

About 2700 people were being questioned during the investigation. CCTV cameras were checked. The police have also added the sections of rape. Although the post-mortem report has not been received by the police yet. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021