Gazprom says it has agreed not to stop gas sales to Moldova, waits for payments
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:35 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it has agreed not to stop gas exports for now to Moldova, which has failed to pay for the gas on time.
It expects Moldova to redeem its debt for gas sales on Friday, adding that it hoped the country would pay for gas supplies on time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement