Three killed in shooting at feminist march in Mexico's Guaymas city

A shooting in the middle of a feminist march outside the municipal palace in the Mexican city of Guaymas left three people dead, the state's attorney general's office said on Thursday.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-11-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 10:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A shooting in the middle of a feminist march outside the municipal palace in the Mexican city of Guaymas left three people dead, the state's attorney general's office said on Thursday. The victims included two men and a woman, the office said in a statement on Twitter.

The two male victims were bodyguards of the city's mayor, Karla Cordova, while the female victim was a participant in the feminist protest, the Mexican newspaper La Jornada reported. The march in Guaymas was one of a series of protests in cities across Mexico on Thursday aimed at denouncing violence against women in the Latin American country.

