Sarbananda Sonowal addresses Zonal Conference on PM GatiShakti at Gandhinagar

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH Shri Sarbananda Sonowal attended the Zonal Conference on PM GatiShakti for Western Region at Gandhinagar in Gujarat today in presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Union MoS of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister for Industrial Policy and Investment, Madhya Pradesh Shri Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, and PWD Minister, Rajasthan Shri Bhajan Lal Jatav. The Zonal Conference was organised by Deendayal Port Trust under aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The historic PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan on Multi-Modal Connectivity was launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 13 October, 2021. PM GatiShakti is essentially a digital platform that brings together 16 ministries and institutionalises holistic planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects. It will incorporate infrastructure schemes like Bharatmala, Sagarmala and inland waterways, dry/land ports, UDAN, among others. Textile clusters, pharma clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agri zones, and other economic hubs will be covered under PM GatiShakti to improve connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive. The National Master Plan will boost multi-modal connectivity and provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate last-mile connectivity of infrastructure, reduce travel time, cut down logistics costs, improve supply chains, and make local goods globally competitive.

Addressing the inaugural session, Union Minister Sarbanada Sonowal spoke on how PM Shri Narendra Modi's policies are giving India a new identity and taking the nation towards making it one of the best countries in the world.

"PM GatiShakti is not only connectivity or integrated effort, it is a huge step to strengthen India taking along all states of the country," the Union Minister added. "Under the tenure of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, citizens are witnessing new Parivartan each passing day and seeing Vikas from up close. It is a big achievement," the Union Minister said. "For the presentation shown at the zonal conference to be realised fully, we have to take it to the Panchayats. Progress will get Gati when every section will be involved and this is possible only by working with the spirit of Team India," the Union Minister stated.

Senior officials from Govt of India, Govt of Gujarat and other Western states like Maharashtra, Goa, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and representatives from industry and academia also participated in the conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)