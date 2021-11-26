Left Menu

Elephant, 2 calves succumb to injuries after being hit by train on TN-Kerala border

An adult female elephant including two elephants calves were killed after being hit by a train near the Navakkarai railway track on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, the District Forest Officer said on Friday.

ANI | Tamil Nadu | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:52 IST
Female elephants including two calves succumb to injuries. Image Credit: ANI
An adult female elephant including two elephants calves were killed after being hit by a train near the Navakkarai railway track on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, the District Forest Officer said on Friday. An express train from Kerala to Coimbatore had passed the tracks before the incident, the forest official said.

Forest Department officials rushed to the spot and have begun investigations on the cause of the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

