SKM defers tractor rally to parliament scheduled on November 29

The farmers protesting against farm laws have postponed the tractor rally scheduled on November 29, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 15:26 IST
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The farmers protesting against farm laws have postponed the tractor rally scheduled on November 29, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference here, Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said, "After a meeting, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to postpone the proposed tractor rally to Parliament on November 29."

A tractor rally was scheduled on November 29 the Parliament to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things. The first day of the winter session of the Parliament will commence on November 29. Earlier, in the day, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had reiterated that farmers should end their agitation and go home.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. However, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers will go home after the government accepts their demand for a law on MSP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

