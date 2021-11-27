Left Menu

Two merchant vessels collide in Gulf of Kutch, Indian Coast Guard monitoring situation to prevent oil spill

Two merchant vessels, MV Aviator and MV Ancient Grace, have collided with each other in the Gulf of Kutch, Gujarat, and the Indian Coast Guard is monitoring the situation, according to the ICG officials.

ANI | Kutch (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-11-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 19:31 IST
Two merchant vessels collide in Gulf of Kutch, Indian Coast Guard monitoring situation to prevent oil spill
Two merchant vessels collide in Gulf of Kutch (Photo:Twitter/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two merchant vessels, MV Aviator and MV Ancient Grace, have collided with each other in the Gulf of Kutch, Gujarat, and the Indian Coast Guard is monitoring the situation, according to the ICG officials.

According to the PRO Defence, Gujarat, the collision took place on November 26 night. Indian Coast Guard ships in the area including pollution control vessel is on standby in the vicinity and monitoring the situation.

"Two merchant vessels, MV Aviator and MV Ancient Grace have collided with each other in Gulf of Kutch. Prima facie, it appears the collision took place due to navigational error. Indian Coast Guard is monitoring the situation for preventing any possible oil spill," said the ICG officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021