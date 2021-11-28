Left Menu

Varanasi to become first Indian city to start ropeway service in public transportation

Varanasi will become the first Indian city to start ropeway service as a mode of public transport, informed Deepak Agrawal, Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi on Sunday.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-11-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 10:09 IST
Varanasi to become first Indian city to start ropeway service in public transportation
Deepak Agrawal, Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Varanasi will become the first Indian city to start ropeway service as a mode of public transport, informed Deepak Agrawal, Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi on Sunday. While speaking to ANI, Agrawal said, "City needed a public transport service, so as per the comprehensive mobility plan, the ropeway system was a viable option to improve traffic."

He added, "We have tendered the DPR sanction of the ropeway system and bidding proceedings will be completed by December 11. It will be based on a public-private partnership (PPP) model with a capacity of 4,500." "Initially, it will be a 3.45 km stretch covering Cantt Railway Station, Sajan Tiraha, Rathyatra, and Girja Ghar Chauraha. We have taken a 24 month period for the completion of this project," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021