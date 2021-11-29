Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh dies

Louis Vuitton's star designer Virgil Abloh died on Sunday of cancer, his family and employer LVMH said.

In a post on Twitter, LVMH said Abloh, 41, had been battling cancer privately for years.

"LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh," it said.

