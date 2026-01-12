Trump Considers Blocking Exxon Mobil's Venezuela Ambitions

U.S. President Donald Trump considers halting Exxon Mobil's investments in Venezuela following cautionary advice from the oil giant's CEO, Darren Woods. In a recent White House meeting, Woods referred to Venezuela as 'uninvestable' due to previous incidents where the country seized Exxon and Conoco's assets in 2007.

Woods emphasized the substantial risks involved, stating that re-entering the Venezuelan market would necessitate significant changes given the current legal and commercial challenges. Venezuela's government owes hefty sums in outstanding arbitral claims, further complicating any investment prospects.

The discussions underscore the strained relationship between multinational corporations and Venezuela, where ongoing legal disputes and policy uncertainties deter potential investments. As Trump weighs his decision, the focus intensifies on the geopolitical and economic implications of Exxon Mobil's future in the region.