Left Menu

Powell Under Pressure: Fed Chair Faces Indictment Threats Amid Rate Dispute

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell revealed that the Trump administration has threatened him with criminal indictment over his Congressional testimony last summer. The Department of Justice issued subpoenas to the Federal Reserve, which Powell claims are a pretext to pressure him in a dispute over interest rates with President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2026 06:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 06:15 IST
Powell Under Pressure: Fed Chair Faces Indictment Threats Amid Rate Dispute
Jerome Powell
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disclosed on Sunday that he faces criminal indictment threats from the Trump administration. The tension arises from Powell's Congressional testimony, given last summer, into which the Department of Justice has now launched an investigation. Powell described recent subpoenas delivered to the Fed as a 'pretext' for adding pressure in an ongoing interest rate dispute with President Donald Trump.

The Department of Justice has served the Federal Reserve with subpoenas from a grand jury, directly relating to Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee last June. Powell's statement, issued on Sunday night, suggests larger political machinations at play, as the conflict with the President persists.

This development escalates the standoff between Powell and Trump, highlighting the complex and tense intersection of financial policy, legal oversight, and executive power. As the situation unfolds, it underscores the broader implications for the U.S. financial system and governance standards.

TRENDING

1
Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

 Global
3
Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

 Global
4
Chaos on the Streets: U-Haul Truck Drives Into Protest Supporting Iranian People

Chaos on the Streets: U-Haul Truck Drives Into Protest Supporting Iranian Pe...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026