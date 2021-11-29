Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna - IRNA
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-11-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 19:20 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have resumed in Vienna, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.
"The new round of the Joint Commission has started at the Palais Coburg in Vienna," IRNA reported.
The Commission comprises Russia, China, Germany, Britain, France and Iran, signatories to the nuclear deal that the United States abandoned three years ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany reintroduces free COVID-19 tests amid rising corona cases
Tehran to participate Vienna talks in good faith despite US breaches of commitments: Iranian FM
Britain expected to extend coronavirus booster programme to under 50s -Times
Germany says EU far from end of 'sanctions spiral' with Belarus
Britain to extend COVID booster rollout to over-40s