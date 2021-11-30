Left Menu

Gadkari to direct carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that he will issue an order, in the next few days, directing car manufacturers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 11:03 IST
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI).
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that he will issue an order, in the next few days, directing car manufacturers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles. "I am going to sign a file in the next 2-3 days, in which carmakers will be asked to make engines that can run on 100 per cent bio-ethanol," Gadkari said while addressing Dr Mangalam Swaminathan Foundation National Award Ceremony 2021.

The minister further noted that the country currently imports petrol, diesel and petroleum products worth Rs 8 lakh crore every year. "If the country continues its consumption like this, then its import bill will rise to Rs 25 lakh in the next 5 years," he added. Noting that the country will become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) with the introduction of flex-fuel engines in vehicles, Gadkari said, "MD's of Toyota Motor Corporation, Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India have assured me that like Brazil, America and Canada, the vehicles in our country will run on 100 per cent bio-ethanol, which produced by our farmers, instead of 100 per cent petrol."

Gadkari also noted that day is not far when vehicles will run on green hydrogen. (ANI)

