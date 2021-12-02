Left Menu

Algerian minister says OPEC+ compliance with production cuts 116% in November

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 03-12-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 23:59 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@OPECSecretariat)
  • Algeria

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts stood at 116% in November, Algerian energy minister Mohamed Arkab said on Thursday, indicating the group continues to produce under its agreed targets.

Arkab also said that Algeria's oil production will rise 10,000 barrels per day (BPD) to 972,000 BPD in January, as OPEC and its allies go ahead with their existing policy of monthly oil output increases, state news agency APS reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

