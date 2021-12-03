Soccer-Atletico fans promised free tattoos to celebrate title win

Left Menu

New Brazilian soccer champions Atletico Mineiro are to treat fans with free tattoos to celebrate their first title win in half a century, a radio station in the club's home city of Belo Horizonte said on Thursday.

New Brazilian soccer champions Atletico Mineiro are to treat fans with free tattoos to celebrate their first title win in half a century, a radio station in the club's home city of Belo Horizonte said on Thursday. The club won the Serie A trophy on Thursday night by beating Bahia 3-2 and their sponsor told fans it would pay for free tattoos next week, said Radio Itatiaia.

The sponsor, construction company MRV, is to reveal more details on Friday. It has not yet said what size or designs it will pay for, nor whether the company logo, which will also adorn a new stadium it is currently building for the club, will appear. "This action, which starts at 9 in the morning at the home of Galo, will be on a first-come, first-served basis," Radio Itatiaia said on its web site.

The club won the Brazilian league for the first time since 1971 and thousands of fans took to the streets to celebrate, with roads closed and fireworks let off across the city.

