Brazilian Bank Scandal: New Developments Unfold in Banco Master Investigation
Brazilian businessman Daniel Vorcaro was detained by federal police amid an ongoing investigation into Banco Master, a lender he owns, for alleged fraudulent credit securities. Previously arrested in November and placed under electronic monitoring, Vorcaro is again at the center of a probe into threats, corruption, and cybercrimes.
Brazilian businessman Daniel Vorcaro, owner of Banco Master, found himself in police custody once again as part of an ongoing investigation into the financial institution.
Detained by federal authorities on Wednesday, Vorcaro was previously arrested in November over alleged issuance of fraudulent credit securities.
The federal police confirmed new raids under an investigation into threats, corruption, money laundering, and computer system intrusions by a criminal organization. While Vorcaro's name was withheld in official statements, his legal team was unavailable for immediate comment.
