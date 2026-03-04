Brazilian Bank Scandal: New Developments Unfold in Banco Master Investigation

Brazilian businessman Daniel Vorcaro, owner of Banco Master, found himself in police custody once again as part of an ongoing investigation into the financial institution.

Detained by federal authorities on Wednesday, Vorcaro was previously arrested in November over alleged issuance of fraudulent credit securities.

The federal police confirmed new raids under an investigation into threats, corruption, money laundering, and computer system intrusions by a criminal organization. While Vorcaro's name was withheld in official statements, his legal team was unavailable for immediate comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)