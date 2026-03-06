Brazilian soccer player suspended for 12 games after sexist remarks about a female referee

A Brazilian sports court said it suspended a defender of top-flight club Red Bull Bragantino for 12 matches because of sexist remarks he made about a female referee after a Sao Paulo state league game. Defender Gustavo Marques was also fined in 30,000 Brazilian reais (USD 5,700) on Thursday for his comments about referee Daiane Muniz after Bragantino lost 2-1 to Sao Paulo in a Feb. 21 quarterfinal of a state-level tournament. The suspension is valid for all competitions organised by the Sao Paulo state soccer federation but does not stop Marques from playing national-level competitions like the Brazilian league or the Brazilian Cup. ''It was our dream to reach the semifinal or even the final, but she killed our game. I think the Sao Paulo state's soccer federation has to look at matches of this importance and not give it to a woman,'' Marques had said in a post-match interview to TNT Brazil. ''It is no good for us to play against Sao Paulo, Palmeiras, Corinthians, and they put a woman to referee a match of this importance.'' Later he apologized on his social media channels. ''I was nervous and I said things I shouldn't have. I talked to Daiane, apologized to her too. She had an assistant with her, I asked her for her forgiveness too for she is also a woman. I was wrong for saying it,'' the 24-year-old defender said. ''My wife criticised what I said, my mom did too. I am being a man and a human being by coming here to ask forgiveness for what I said,'' he added. Neither Marques nor Bragantino commented on the ruling. Local media reported the club fined the defender 50 per cent of his wages this month. AP SSC SSC

