Indian Coast Guard officials apprehend 2 Pakistani fishing boats inside Indian waters

PRO Defence informed, "Indian Coast Guard officials apprehended 2 Pakistani fishing boats and 18 crew present inside Indian waters today, on 3rd December. The boats are being brought to Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat." (ANI)

