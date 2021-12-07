Left Menu

Motorcycle explosion in southern Iraqi city kills at least 2

An explosion rocked the centre of Iraq's southern city of Basra on Monday, killing at least two people and wounding two others, according to local officials.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which sent a column of black smoke into the sky. Local news reports initially reported a car bomb, but the governor of Basra, Asaad al-Idani, told reporters on the scene that a motorcycle had exploded.

It was not immediately clear whether a bomb had been rigged to the motorcycle or if it was a suicide bombing.

The governor said two people were killed and two were wounded, according to an initial count. He said two cars were set ablaze from the explosion.

Explosions have been rare in Basra in recent years, particularly since the defeat of the Sunni militant Islamic State group in 2017.

The oil-rich Basra is predominantly Shiite. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. There was no immediate comment from Iraqi officials in Baghdad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

