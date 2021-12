Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Kevadiya in Gujarat

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar visited Kevadiya in Gujarat on Sunday and noted how well the Arogya Van and Ekta Nursery projects are doing. "Good to be back in Kevadiya, greener in every way. Travelling in an e-rickshaw has its own charm," Jaishankar tweeted,

Jaishankar visited Arogya Van and Ekta Nursery during his trip. "Glad to see how well Arogya Van and Ekta Nursery are doing," he tweeted. (ANI)

