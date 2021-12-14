Left Menu

Blinken says diplomacy best option for Iran nuclear talks

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 14-12-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 13:06 IST
Blinken says diplomacy best option for Iran nuclear talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States continues to pursue diplomacy with Iran regarding the return to nuclear talks because it was among the best options available.

Speaking at a news conference in Indonesia, Blinken said Washington was actively engaging with its allies and partners regarding alternatives.

Iran on Tuesday accused Western parties to its 2015 nuclear deal of persisting in a blame game, a day after European diplomats said the accord would soon be an empty shell without progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021