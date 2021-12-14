Blinken says diplomacy best option for Iran nuclear talks
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States continues to pursue diplomacy with Iran regarding the return to nuclear talks because it was among the best options available.
Speaking at a news conference in Indonesia, Blinken said Washington was actively engaging with its allies and partners regarding alternatives.
Iran on Tuesday accused Western parties to its 2015 nuclear deal of persisting in a blame game, a day after European diplomats said the accord would soon be an empty shell without progress.
