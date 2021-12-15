EU sees Moscow's "blatant attempt" to intimidate Moldova - von der Leyen
- Country:
- Belgium
Russia's squeezing of Moldova's gas supplies is a "blatant attempt" by Moscow to intimidate Moldova's reformist government, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. Von der Leyen, addressing the European Parliament, said the European Union wanted good relations with Russia, but this depended first and foremost on Russia's behaviour, referring initially to its military build-up on Ukraine's border.
"We also see the blatant attempt to intimidate Moldova's reformist government by squeezing them on gas-supplies at a time of high energy prices," she said. "We must protect our societies and democracies from this kind of cynical geopolitical power play."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
European stocks tumble on doubts about vaccine efficacy against Omicron
With U.S. intelligence, NATO to discuss Russian intent near Ukraine
Ukraine to hold 10 large international military drills in 2022
European stock futures tumble after Moderna CEO raises vaccine efficacy doubts
Britain's Truss warns Russia against Ukraine incursion