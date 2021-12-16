- EDF shares fall after faults found at French nuclear power station

Shares in EDF fell more than 7% at the open on Thursday after the French power giant cut its 2021 core profit guidance following the discovery of faults in a safety system at the Civaux nuclear power station.

The company also said late on Wednesday it had shut down another plant because it used the same kind of reactors.

