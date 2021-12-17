Left Menu

France, Germany to look for gas, nuclear energy compromise -Macron

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-12-2021 05:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 05:39 IST
  Country:
  • Belgium

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France and Germany would continue discussions in the coming days to find a compromise on whether the European Union should label nuclear and gas as green investments.

France wants to be able to attract green finance to fund the construction of new nuclear power plants in France, while Germany is phasing out nuclear and keen on switching to gas -- a fossil fuel.

Macron said in a joint news conference with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz that a decision on the subject, the so-called green taxonomy, would soon be issued by the European Commission.

