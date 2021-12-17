France, Germany to look for gas, nuclear energy compromise -Macron
- Country:
- Belgium
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France and Germany would continue discussions in the coming days to find a compromise on whether the European Union should label nuclear and gas as green investments.
France wants to be able to attract green finance to fund the construction of new nuclear power plants in France, while Germany is phasing out nuclear and keen on switching to gas -- a fossil fuel.
Macron said in a joint news conference with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz that a decision on the subject, the so-called green taxonomy, would soon be issued by the European Commission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- European Commission
- Germany
- Emmanuel Macron
- German
- European Union
- Olaf Scholz
- French
ALSO READ
Solid India eye Germany scalp en route to Junior Hockey WC title defence
WRAPUP 5-U.S., Germany plan new restrictions as Omicron rattles investors
Germany to impose restrictions on unvaccinated to break COVID surge
Kerala's NORKA signs pact with German Federal Employment Agency
Karnataka govt to enter into pact with German varsities