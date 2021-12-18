Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply on Saturday

Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline dropped sharply on Saturday, data from German network operator Gascade showed. Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border fell to an hourly volume of 1,217,444 kilowatt hours (kWh/h) from an average of 10,000,000 kWh/h on Friday and around 12,000,000 kWh/h on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear why the flows were down. Russian gas exporter Gazprom did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe and traverses Belarus.

