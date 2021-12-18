Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply on Saturday
Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline dropped sharply on Saturday, data from German network operator Gascade showed. Russian gas exporter Gazprom did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe and traverses Belarus.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline dropped sharply on Saturday, data from German network operator Gascade showed. Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border fell to an hourly volume of 1,217,444 kilowatt hours (kWh/h) from an average of 10,000,000 kWh/h on Friday and around 12,000,000 kWh/h on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear why the flows were down. Russian gas exporter Gazprom did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe and traverses Belarus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New coalition in Germany outlines closer ties with India and expects China to play responsible role for peace, stability in neighbourhood
SSEL, Germany's Viridis.iQ GmbH sign pact for setting up 4,000 MW solar project
Germany: 1 in 100 infected with virus, health minister says
German health minister: enough vaccine for 30 mln booster goal
British man suspected of spying for Russia faces extradition from Germany